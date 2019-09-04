As Quinstreet (QNST) Stock Rose, Globeflex Capital LP Lifted Its Holding by $515,307; Motley Fool Asset Management Trimmed Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Position as Shares Rose

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 18,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.26 million, down from 178,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $247.95. About 226,731 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 831.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 39,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The institutional investor held 44,407 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $595,000, up from 4,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $577.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 458,662 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ QuinStreet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QNST); 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS IT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED BY KERRISDALE; 02/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS FEELS COMPELLED TO RESPOND “GIVEN ITS INVALID CLAIMS AND CONCLUSIONS” RELATING TO KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’S REPORT; 11/04/2018 – $QNST uses a hub domain,; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS KERRISDALE CLAIMS ABOUT COMPANY ARE “INACCURATE”; 13/03/2018 – QuinStreet at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/05/2018 – QuinStreet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 1,350 shares to 10,069 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) by 13,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,704 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $865.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,673 shares to 9,936 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 3,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.88 million for 106.88 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.