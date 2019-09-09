As Quinstreet (QNST) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Etrade Capital Management Cut Holding by $440,128; Franklin Resources Lifted Its Position in Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) by $39.23 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 261.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.87M, up from 516,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 242,850 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 19/04/2018 – UFPI Board Approves Increased Semiannual Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Universal Forest Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPI); 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q EPS 53c; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Won’t Immediately Fill Vacancy on Board; 17/04/2018 – Universal Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products Board Approves 6% Increase in the Semiannual Cash Div to 18c Per Shr; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Reduces Size of Board to Eight Directors; 27/03/2018 UFPI IN PACT TO BUY SOME ASSETS OF NORTH AMERICAN CONTAINER; 27/03/2018 – UFPI Signs Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 19/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMIANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 50.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 33,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The institutional investor held 33,649 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 67,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $583.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 634,731 shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS IT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED BY KERRISDALE; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – QNST: KERRISDALE CLAIMS INACCURATE, OUT-OF-CONTEXT, EXAGGERATED; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one of its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet To Meet with Investors in Toronto and Montreal; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Sees 3Q Rev $115M; 07/05/2018 – QuinStreet Posts CEO Overview of Market Opportunity and Business Model; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 8,152 shares to 27,750 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 8,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Analysts await QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.1 per share. QNST’s profit will be $3.56 million for 40.96 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by QuinStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultralife Corp (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 43,400 shares to 383,200 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 123,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.