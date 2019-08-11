As Quinstreet (QNST) Shares Rose, Artemis Investment Management Llp Lifted Its Holding; Capital Innovations Position in Vale S A (VALE) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 252.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 386,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The institutional investor held 539,661 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23M, up from 153,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $592.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 27.86% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 4.53 million shares traded or 671.45% up from the average. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 11/04/2018 – Quote from one former $QNST employee: “It’s just not the cleanest style of online marketing. You end up dealing with a lot of shady people.” 3/7; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – QuinStreet Posts CEO Overview of Market Opportunity and Business Model; 09/05/2018 – QuinStreet at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one of its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q EPS 14c; 25/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC SEES FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF AT LEAST 8%; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 11/04/2018 – We’re short $QNST. Report available at

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 43,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 16,290 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 59,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 18.95M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 29/05/2018 – Brazil truckers strike having limited impact on Vale operations – CEO; 21/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULT OF 2021 BONDS TENDER OFFER; 26/04/2018 – VALE CFO SAYS CO SHORTENING LIABILITY MATURITIES TO CUT COSTS; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS COMPANY WILL NOT FLOOD THE MARKET WITH ORE FROM CARAJAS; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL5.11B; 16/04/2018 – Vale Iron Output Falls as CEO Chases Value Over Volume (Correct); 13/03/2018 – NEW CEO OF BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO OCTAVIO LAZARI SAYS BANK STUDYING CLOSURE OF UP TO 200 BRANCHES THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – VALE SAYS NORTH OPERATIONS RUNNING NORMALLY AMID TRUCK STRIKE; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS CO STICKS TO 2018 IRON ORE PRODUCTION TARGET OF 390 MLN TONNES; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM

More notable recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Vale’s Q2 Iron Ore Production Takes Tumble – Investing News Network” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Vale Stock to Trend Higher on Positive Industry Tailwinds – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Peugeot Shines, Aston Martin Skids as Economy Hits Brakes – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vale S.A. (VALE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iron ore miners slide as Vale approved to resume mining at Vargem Grande – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37M and $38.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 70,450 shares to 86,740 shares, valued at $518,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 13,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 994,581 shares to 487,300 shares, valued at $23.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 767,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

More notable recent QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Holistic Look At QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Insurance.com Study Ranks the Worst States for Accident Claims – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “QuinStreet (QNST) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “QuinStreet To Present at William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “75 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

