As Quinstreet (QNST) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Private Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $5.43 Million; First National Bank Of Omaha Increases Stake in Mastercard (MA)

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Quinstreet Inc. (QNST) by 10.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 417,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The institutional investor held 3.44 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.05M, down from 3.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $557.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 225,337 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) Leading Nowhere; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET A NEW SHORT BY KERRISDALE, SEES 50% DOWNSIDE; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC – “QUINSTREET MANAGEMENT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED” BY KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 15/05/2018 – QuinStreet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Quote from one former $QNST employee: “It’s just not the cleanest style of online marketing. You end up dealing with a lot of shady people.” 3/7; 12/04/2018 – $QNST preannounced a revenue beat. Shoutout to; 09/05/2018 – QuinStreet at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q EPS 14c; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in QuinStreet

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 337.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 30,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 39,399 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $281.99. About 1.17 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 13,615 shares to 60,385 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 14,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,980 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.55% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 258,570 shares. Greenwood Cap Assocs Lc has 2.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 36,163 shares. Zwj Counsel owns 1,412 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 11,846 are held by Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 2.31% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Captrust Fincl Advisors invested in 0.23% or 24,086 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 175,608 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Notis accumulated 38,339 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department holds 3,489 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust Communications holds 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 44,711 shares. Guyasuta Invest reported 186,056 shares or 4.88% of all its holdings. West Oak Capital Ltd stated it has 0.5% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Hartwell J M Lp has 5.63% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Peak Asset Management Lc invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 14,787 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 24,866 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 13,800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 74,648 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh reported 0.1% stake. Pnc Finance Svcs Gru Inc reported 7,280 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gru Limited Company holds 31,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Limited Co (Trc) reported 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 100,920 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 29,385 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt accumulated 14,542 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 0.01% or 14,465 shares.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. by 38,195 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $22.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 13,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartfinancial Inc..