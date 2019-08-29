As Quinstreet (QNST) Share Value Rose, Park West Asset Management Increased by $27.96 Million Its Position; Dollar General (DG) Holding Maintained by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 29.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 12,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 55,807 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 43,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.73B market cap company. The stock increased 9.06% or $12.78 during the last trading session, reaching $153.81. About 2.85 million shares traded or 64.32% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 104.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 2.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The hedge fund held 4.20 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.27 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $571.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 94,461 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 07/05/2018 – OnlineColleges.com Releases 2018-19 Best Colleges that Offer Online Programs; 02/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC – “QUINSTREET MANAGEMENT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED” BY KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q EPS 14c; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS KERRISDALE CLAIMS ABOUT COMPANY ARE “INACCURATE”; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in QuinStreet; 11/04/2018 – We’re short $QNST. Report available at; 18/04/2018 – QuinStreet to Report 3Q Fiscal Yr 2018 Results Earlier; 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet To Meet with Investors in Toronto and Montreal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Jefferies Gp Limited Liability has 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Principal Finance Grp owns 318,079 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp owns 415,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Oak Assocs Oh has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). 39,200 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Fort Washington Oh reported 0.1% stake. Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 0.01% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 175,410 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 41,644 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na reported 16,074 shares. First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0.02% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 74,648 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,786 shares. Meeder Asset, Ohio-based fund reported 979 shares.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 211,503 shares to 652,059 shares, valued at $18.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gms Inc by 795,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,082 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bright Rock Cap Management Limited Company has 0.56% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 14,000 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 3,102 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Willingdon Wealth owns 34,003 shares for 1% of their portfolio. State Street Corp reported 0.11% stake. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp holds 0% or 613 shares. Cornerstone Invest Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested in 665,800 shares or 3.54% of the stock. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 19,173 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Atlanta Capital Mgmt Comm L L C holds 1.01 million shares. Foster & Motley holds 3,747 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 49,817 shares. Community Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Gateway Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,334 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Epoch Prtnrs holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1.34 million shares. National Ins Tx holds 0.43% or 68,100 shares.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 25,268 shares to 33,211 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index Etn (AMJ) by 17,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,182 shares, and cut its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU).

