As Quinstreet (QNST) Share Value Rose, Par Capital Management Increased Holding by $8.55 Million; Transocean LTD (RIG) Shareholder Diversified Investment Strategies Lowered Its Stake by $309,936 as Valuation Declined

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 657,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.67M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $763.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 533,426 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 17.49% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) Leading Nowhere; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s CEO, CFO, and a longtime large backer started to sell shares in the past few months, after holding for years when the stock was much lower. That says a lot about how overvalued shares have become; 07/05/2018 – QuinStreet Posts CEO Overview of Market Opportunity and Business Model; 30/04/2018 – QuinStreet Receives Culture of Compliance Award; 11/04/2018 – Based on comps from private competitors with superior business models, $QNST should be trading at $5-7, not $12. But if, as we believe, a significant amount of its business is based on fake traffic, there’s no floor; 02/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 25/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC QNST.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 30 PCT; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet Raises Full Fiscal 2018 Rev Growth Outlook to at Least 30%; 06/03/2018 QuinStreet Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 53.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 38,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 73,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 9.40M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,891 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 3,693 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech accumulated 41,245 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 94,200 shares. Shell Asset Management Co invested in 14,751 shares or 0% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Maryland-based fund reported 15,400 shares. Amer Century Companies Incorporated invested in 288,958 shares or 0% of the stock. 85 were accumulated by Gradient. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0% or 35,290 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 0% or 24,866 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 5,574 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt stated it has 11,802 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 44,300 shares. Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 30,000 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 0% or 167 shares in its portfolio.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.73 million shares to 314,900 shares, valued at $18.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 54,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,864 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 586,717 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bancorporation reported 5,282 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 89,608 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 1.92 million shares in its portfolio. Cyrus Capital Prtnrs LP reported 0.37% stake. Hanson Mcclain holds 1,215 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 1.94 million shares. Black Diamond Cap Lc has 58.81% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co stated it has 10,921 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fruth Management reported 25,844 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 5.35 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Principal Finance Group invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 244,316 shares or 0% of its portfolio.