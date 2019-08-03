As Quinstreet (QNST) Share Value Rose, Globeflex Capital LP Has Increased Position; Marco Investment Management Holding In Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Was Has Increased

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 831.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 39,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The institutional investor held 44,407 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $595,000, up from 4,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $824.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 356,682 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 13/04/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet To Meet with Investors in Toronto and Montreal; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one of its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET A NEW SHORT BY KERRISDALE, SEES 50% DOWNSIDE; 13/03/2018 – QuinStreet at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 23/04/2018 – Our ad fraud auditors making nice progress on $QNST, we should have findings within a month. I’ll speak on Ad Fraud Opportunities at the May 3 @KaseLearning shorting event. Come attend; 12/04/2018 – $QNST preannounced a revenue beat. Shoutout to; 11/04/2018 – Based on comps from private competitors with superior business models, $QNST should be trading at $5-7, not $12. But if, as we believe, a significant amount of its business is based on fake traffic, there’s no floor; 07/05/2018 – QuinStreet Posts CEO Overview of Market Opportunity and Business Model; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet: EBITDA Is Expected to Be Greater Than 8%

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 40.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 13,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 46,551 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, up from 33,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 2.38 million shares traded or 2.10% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/04/2018 – ALUMINUM TO STAY HIGH, VOLATILE THROUGH EARLY JUNE: GOLDMAN; 17/04/2018 – At Goldman, acquisitions seen as way to boost consumer lending; 24/05/2018 – Goldman off the hook for losses in controversial derivatives deal; 10/05/2018 – Goldman May Raise South Africa GDP Growth Forecast Again; 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Waldron Sees an ‘Extraordinary Time’ for Strategic Activity (Video); 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs backs UK-based digital mortgage broker Trussle – Sky News; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 14/05/2018 – Global banks signal pragmatism over EU access after Brexit; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys 9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investme

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boise Cascade Ord (NYSE:BCC) by 29,795 shares to 33,018 shares, valued at $884,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,472 shares, and cut its stake in Performance Food Group Ord.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 208,022 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 1,116 shares. Driehaus Llc holds 406,546 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Portolan Capital Ltd Com reported 1.05M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Gradient Ltd Liability Co reported 85 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 44,300 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Dana Invest Advsr reported 151,890 shares stake. Oak Associates Limited Oh invested in 0.04% or 46,340 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Victory Cap Management accumulated 1.56M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bbt Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 43,600 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 30,910 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 6.45M shares.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $538.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,191 shares to 12,111 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,174 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).