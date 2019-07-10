As Quinstreet Common (QNST) Valuation Rose, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Upped by $2.08 Million Its Position; Hgk Asset Management Has Raised Archer Daniels Midl (ADM) Holding by $684,560

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc Common (QNST) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 160,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 655,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 495,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $791.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 53,487 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 17.49% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Responds to Recent Short Seller Report and Stk Activity; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet To Meet with Investors in Toronto and Montreal; 11/04/2018 – QNST: KERRISDALE CLAIMS INACCURATE, OUT-OF-CONTEXT, EXAGGERATED; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Sees 3Q Rev $115M; 06/03/2018 QuinStreet Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 11/04/2018 – Quote from one former $QNST employee: “It’s just not the cleanest style of online marketing. You end up dealing with a lot of shady people.” 3/7; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one of its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and; 07/05/2018 – QuinStreet Posts CEO Overview of Market Opportunity and Business Model

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midl (ADM) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 15,920 shares as the company's stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,220 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.86. About 1.10 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.77 million activity. Young Ray G bought 6,000 shares worth $256,542. The insider Felsinger Donald E bought $2.51M.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp. (NYSE:ETR) by 81,960 shares to 2,562 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleu (NYSE:OXY) by 14,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,845 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru Bancorp owns 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 713 shares. 24,487 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Gulf Intll State Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 131,370 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Foster Motley Inc reported 0.47% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). North Star Invest Management accumulated 0.06% or 12,564 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 6,710 shares stake. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 23,131 shares. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.05% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Com reported 38,463 shares stake. Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 15,254 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 657,873 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 15,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.07% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 3.38 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Incorporated owns 18,269 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 74,648 shares in its portfolio. Portolan Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.02% stake. Prudential Fincl accumulated 0% or 220,238 shares. 2.54M are owned by Vanguard Group. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 26,378 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 0% or 14,542 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 31,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 14,465 shares stake. Secor Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Moreover, Raymond James & has 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 0.77% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 121,179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 21,488 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker Jm Co (NYSE:SJM) by 121,807 shares to 24,892 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,161 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).