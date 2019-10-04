As Quidel (QDEL) Valuation Declined, Holder Oracle Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding; Smith Asset Management Group LP Holding in Sps Commerce (SPSC) Has Upped by $547,740

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) by 89.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 5,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The hedge fund held 11,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Sps Commerce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $46.85. About 191,761 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Marty Reaume to Board; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Melvin Keating to Board; 15/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – C–AE to provide design for SPS layout – VA24517R0295; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 11 PCT; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Rev $59.1M; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.40-Adj EPS $1.45; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Adj EPS 32c-Adj EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – Qumulo Appoints Peter Zaballos as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Rev $242M-$244M; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–Modernize SPS Elevators SE-3 & SE-4 Louis Stokes VAMC Cleveland, OH 44106

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 118,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.90 million, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $59.11. About 136,881 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Quidel Corporation- Sofia 2 Analyzer Catalog Number 20299 Sofia 2 is a bench top analyzer intended to be used with; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Drop Shippers Name Inventory Management and EDI as Best Investments for New Retail Channel – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GFN vs. SPSC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on February 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SPS Commerce Ranked #1 Most Popular EDI Provider by Capterra – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Near-Term Outlook for Business Services Industry Gloomy – Nasdaq” published on December 31, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SPS Commerce Acquires CovalentWorks Nasdaq:SPSC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold SPSC shares while 58 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,730 shares to 93,525 shares, valued at $22.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 51,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,243 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold QDEL shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes.

Oracle Investment Management Inc, which manages about $877.33 million and $464.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 610,666 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motus Gi Hldgs Inc by 991,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM).