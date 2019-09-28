As Quidel (QDEL) Stock Value Declined, Brown Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $10.65 Million; Aes (AES) Holder Gateway Advisory Cut Its Stake by $320,400

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 180,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The institutional investor held 5.65M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $335.06 million, up from 5.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $60.25. About 167,371 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.01; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 20,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 27,832 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $466,000, down from 47,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 3.89M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q EBITDA $208M, EST. $200.7M; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Maintains AES Puerto Rico L.P.’s Senior Bonds on Rating Watch Negative; 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS STILL CONSIDERING POSSIBLE SHARE OFFER; 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “sPower Closes Debt and Tax Equity Financing for 218 MW Wind Farm – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Evaluating The AES Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AES) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) 12% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AES Corporation: The Turnaround Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.25M for 10.73 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Gateway Advisory Llc, which manages about $271.34M and $388.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (CPI) by 30,832 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $44.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Nv reported 414,552 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has 127,870 shares. Intact Investment owns 147,800 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation holds 0.01% or 294,593 shares in its portfolio. Menta Cap Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 14,029 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank invested in 0.02% or 5,920 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund invested in 13,842 shares. Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). The Korea-based Natl Pension Service has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Avenir stated it has 2.39 million shares. Putnam Limited Liability Corp has 3.25M shares. 40,500 are owned by Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh. Nomura Hldgs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc reported 0.26% stake.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $10.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11,349 shares to 329,419 shares, valued at $38.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 656,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).