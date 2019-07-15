As Quidel (QDEL) Stock Declined, Shareholder Oracle Investment Management Lifted Its Holding; Fortune Brands Home & Sec (FBHS) Position Has Raised by Fenimore Asset Management Inc

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc (FBHS) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 125,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,775 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61M, up from 201,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.09. About 82,251 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 1221% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 1.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.63M, up from 144,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 6,028 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 4.06% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.01; 05/03/2018 – QUIDEL GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR POINT-OF-CARE SOFIA® LYME FLUORES; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q REV. $169.1M, EST. $151.5M; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG) by 322,178 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 89,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,039 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.