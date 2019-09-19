As Quidel (QDEL) Share Value Declined, Oracle Investment Management Has Trimmed by $6.98 Million Its Position; Proxima Capital Management Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Has Cut by $1.48 Million as Share Price Declined

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 23.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 15,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88M, down from 65,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.82. About 1.26M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 06/03/2018 NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 118,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.90 million, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.82. About 160,188 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 26/03/2018 – FDA: Quidel Corporation- Sofia 2 Analyzer Catalog Number 20299 Sofia 2 is a bench top analyzer intended to be used with; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.01; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus

Oracle Investment Management Inc, which manages about $877.33 million and $464.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 392,636 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $16.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 610,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Analysts await Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. QDEL’s profit will be $24.45 million for 27.04 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Quidel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold QDEL shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.10% more from 35.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Gp Incorporated accumulated 22,514 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 16 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,338 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oracle Investment Mngmt invested in 22.78% or 1.79 million shares. Ami Asset Corp has invested 0.73% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company reported 115,087 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,951 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers owns 49,217 shares. 43,182 are owned by Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd. Alps reported 5,746 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 3,749 shares. Century Cos holds 25,627 shares. Prudential Fincl invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Putnam Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $74.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nine Energy Svc Inc by 35,478 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.