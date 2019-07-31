As Quidel (QDEL) Share Price Declined, Oracle Investment Management Upped Position; As At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose, Kanawha Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $329,499

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,509 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 208,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 28.19M shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Merger Trial to Go Twice as Long as 1st Estimate (Correct); 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS SINCE THEN IT HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS FROM MUELLER; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Is Said to Weigh Nafta Telecom Proposal to End AT&T Impasse; 30/03/2018 – HON HAI PRECISION 2317.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$138.7 BLN

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 1221% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 1.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.63M, up from 144,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $58.43. About 117,174 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 4.06% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – QUIDEL GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR POINT-OF-CARE SOFIA® LYME FLUORES; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Rev $169.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold QDEL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 0.80% more from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). New Amsterdam Ltd Liability Corporation New York holds 1.58% or 65,769 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Capital L P, a California-based fund reported 18,674 shares. Trellus Mngmt Com Ltd Llc owns 0.56% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 4,500 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks invested 0.12% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Moreover, Signaturefd Lc has 0.01% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 1,338 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company reported 59,438 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Loomis Sayles Com Lp reported 164,624 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 42,967 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 1,076 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL).

