As Quidel (QDEL) Share Price Declined, Cannell Peter B & Company Decreased Stake by $1.33 Million; Bunge Limited (BG) Market Valuation Rose While Managed Asset Portfolios Increased Stake by $3.30 Million

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 62,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 440,868 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.40 million, up from 378,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 101,704 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS SOYMEAL PRICES STILL NOT HIGH ENOUGH TO CURB DEMAND; 01/04/2018 – Bus World (PH): Bunge struggles to sell sugar trading operation; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.21875/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cash Used by Operations About $1.5B; 23/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 23; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 06/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 6; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE MAKES INITIAL FILING IN BRAZIL FOR IPO OF SUGAR MILLING; 17/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 17

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 20,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 334,400 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.89M, down from 354,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.09. About 9,932 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Rev $169.1M; 05/03/2018 – QUIDEL GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR POINT-OF-CARE SOFIA® LYME FLUORES

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01M. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Tuesday, May 21. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV also bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. Shares for $8.16M were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO.

