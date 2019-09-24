As Quidel (QDEL) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Oracle Investment Management Lowered by $6.98 Million Its Holding; Mufg Americas Holdings Lifted Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stake

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 155.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 2,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 4,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $694,000, up from 1,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $140.85. About 979,935 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 118,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.90M, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $63.26. About 130,281 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Rev $169.1M; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.01; 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Limited, Australia-based fund reported 134,408 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.07M shares. 1,545 were accumulated by Penobscot Invest Mgmt. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.64% or 11,210 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Wooster Corthell Wealth has invested 0.35% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Sky Invest Group Limited Company has 33,635 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Roundview Cap Ltd has invested 0.05% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Benjamin F Edwards Inc invested in 628 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 1.50M shares. Pension Service stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Clearbridge Ltd holds 0.06% or 467,709 shares. Piedmont Advsrs owns 2,255 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc invested 0.06% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New by 9,927 shares to 1,350 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 9,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,960 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold QDEL shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.10% more from 35.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Invesco Ltd accumulated 337,351 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Group Ltd owns 3,172 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.01% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Zacks Investment Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Svcs Automobile Association owns 8,468 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 14,740 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Incorporated owns 11,375 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 8,968 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. France-based Axa has invested 0.01% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Bessemer Incorporated accumulated 0% or 9,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 24,508 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 3,013 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teton Advisors holds 0.73% or 126,000 shares.

