As Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Alpha Windward Has Increased Its Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Perkins Coie Trust Company Has Decreased Its Position by $357,637

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 3751.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 4,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 4,969 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $509,000, up from 129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.13. About 72,914 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnostics; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO

Perkins Coie Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company sold 2,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 76,485 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.25M, down from 79,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $134.93. About 5.31M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Excalibur Mgmt has invested 4.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Conning Incorporated accumulated 0.54% or 122,655 shares. Timessquare Mgmt Ltd accumulated 154,070 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corp holds 1.2% or 327,739 shares. Moreover, Montag A Inc has 2.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ami Inv holds 26,851 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Scotia holds 1.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.14 million shares. Boys Arnold And holds 51,265 shares. Andra Ap owns 0.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,000 shares. Cortland Associates Inc Mo holds 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 6,562 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Iron Fincl Limited Liability owns 9,084 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Granite Inv Prtnrs Ltd Co has 1.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 257,417 shares. Advisors Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.22% or 27,934 shares.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $155.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 7,311 shares to 3,678 shares, valued at $242,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,268 shares, and cut its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI).