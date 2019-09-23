As Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stock Rose, Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Holding; Albion Financial Group Has Raised Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 64,899 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94M, up from 59,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.51. About 1.49 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM IS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY IT WILL DROP ITS CHALLENGE TO QUALCOMM’S BOARD AND WILL CONTINUE WITH ITS REDOMICILIATION PROCESS; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to QUALCOMM on May 29 for “Differential source follower driven power amplifier” (California; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Preliminary Review Finds Qualcomm Case Hard to Resolve; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops bid to acquire Qualcomm

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 114,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.63M, up from 103,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 163,508 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Albion Financial Group, which manages about $833.04 million and $774.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Value Advantage Money F by 2.41 million shares to 11.93 million shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parnassus Ca stated it has 0.66% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Thornburg Mngmt has 4.60 million shares. 8,550 were reported by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Logan Capital Mgmt invested in 7,008 shares. Alexandria Limited Co holds 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 10,007 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Ltd Co invested in 0.56% or 29,192 shares. Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 378,875 shares. Macroview Invest Management Limited owns 38 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dupont Cap owns 39,758 shares. Clear Street Markets Limited Liability reported 145,524 shares. Green Square Cap Limited Com accumulated 22,324 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.03% or 23,787 shares. First Long Island Ltd holds 1.61% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 170,028 shares. Pennsylvania has 0.21% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Of Vermont holds 0.01% or 1,406 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Moreover, Van Eck Assoc Corp has 0% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Fiduciary Management Wi owns 2.86% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 4.39 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 75,350 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Co owns 4,516 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Old Second Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.02% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Victory Management has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Greenleaf Trust holds 3,095 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Company owns 0% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 2,444 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Legacy Capital Prtnrs holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 2,076 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 511,059 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 43,800 shares to 306,800 shares, valued at $28.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,600 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).