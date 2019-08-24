As Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bridgewater Associates LP Has Cut Holding; Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Encana (ECA) Position as Stock Price Declined

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 215,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 3.75M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19M, down from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 25.24 million shares traded or 3.15% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 61.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 87,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The hedge fund held 54,358 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89M, down from 141,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $101.6. About 1.74 million shares traded or 91.35% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnos; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $230.44 million for 14.77 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 11,176 shares to 69,773 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard has invested 0.11% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Nordea Management reported 152,840 shares stake. Coldstream Capital Mngmt accumulated 10,533 shares. The Tennessee-based Argent Trust has invested 0.23% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 105 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments holds 0.01% or 8,143 shares. Twin Tree LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 2,819 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc accumulated 0.02% or 700 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America reported 385 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.21% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 43,415 shares. Polaris Capital Mngmt reported 1.68% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 42,886 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.02% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).