As Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stock Rose, Fil LTD Lowered Stake; Macerich Co (MAC) Stock Value Declined While Presima Has Upped Its Holding

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54 million, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.37. About 1.32M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – Mall Owner Macerich Says CEO Coppola to Step Down at End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH MAY ANNOUNCE COPPOLA RETIREMENT PLAN SOON AS THIS WEEK; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C, EST. 81C; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH: ARTHUR COPPOLA RETIRING FROM CEO ROLE; 19/04/2018 – Macerich Commences Process for Determining New Permanent CEO; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO’S MAC.N BOARD

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 57,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 236,354 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.25M, down from 293,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $102.98. About 620,859 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnostics; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 25,538 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 3,917 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Stellar Limited Liability holds 31,235 shares. Parsons Cap Management Ri owns 12,306 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Country Club Na stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). M&R Capital Management has 808 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company invested in 11,892 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Pcl has invested 0.06% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). First Manhattan accumulated 165 shares or 0% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 25,441 shares to 191,342 shares, valued at $25.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 53,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, down 2.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.75 per share. DGX’s profit will be $228.44M for 15.14 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.44 million activity. O HERN THOMAS E bought $409,850 worth of stock. On Monday, June 24 the insider Stephen Andrea M bought $649,882.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 26,500 shares to 472,900 shares, valued at $56.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 54,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,100 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).