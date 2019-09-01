As Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stock Price Rose, Macquarie Group LTD Has Lifted by $32.07 Million Its Stake; As Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Valuation Declined, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Raised Holding by $410,591

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 360,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 8.07 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725.55M, up from 7.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $102.37. About 1.38 million shares traded or 53.77% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 28.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 6,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 30,494 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 23,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.2. About 290,150 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Sees Growing Annual Rev to More Than $6B, Improving EBITDA to 16% Over Next 3 Yr; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 10/05/2018 – Sonoco Announces Partnership with Agricultural Company Harvest CROO Robotics; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR PAPER AND INDUSTRIAL CONVERTED PRODUCTS SEGMENT WERE $461 MLN, UP FROM $443 MLN IN 2017; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO’S PACT TO LEASE PHARMAPORT BULK SHIPPERS; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES FY BASE EPS $3.22 TO $3.32, EST. $3.21; 10/05/2018 – SONOCO – ANNOUNCED POSITION AS A JOINT DEVELOPMENT PARTNER AND INVESTOR IN ROBOTICS COMPANY HARVEST CROO ROBOTICS; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Increases Common Stk Div by 5.1%; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL OF CONITEX SONOCO WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SONOCO’S EARNINGS IN 2018

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,149 shares to 182,548 shares, valued at $15.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 8,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,703 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

