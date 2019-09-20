As Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stock Price Rose, Coho Partners LTD Has Lifted Holding by $6.92 Million; First Merchants Has Lifted Home Depot Com (HD) Holding

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 25,733 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 23,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 5.44M shares traded or 39.76% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) by 88.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 68,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 145,911 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.86M, up from 77,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $107.42. About 1.23M shares traded or 35.51% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May lmpede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Adj EPS $1.52

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Oakworth Capital accumulated 2,088 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Aperio Gru Limited Company stated it has 120,853 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,342 shares. House Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,838 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 16,375 shares. 10,503 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 2,871 shares. Advisors Ltd Limited Liability reported 1,141 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Lc holds 166 shares. Adirondack, New York-based fund reported 27 shares. Pggm Invests has invested 0.27% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39 billion and $4.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 17,829 shares to 772,156 shares, valued at $188.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 54,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quest Diagnostics: Resilient Earnings Through Weak Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) Earnings Dropped -7.9%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quest Diagnostics Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.