As Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Share Value Rose, Holder Toth Financial Advisory Has Decreased Its Holding; Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Valuation Declined While Cognios Capital Boosted Holding by $425,696

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 8,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 74,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 66,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 29.93M shares traded or 38.24% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 8,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 41,038 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 49,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $97.85. About 1.07M shares traded or 13.97% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Co invested in 7,663 shares. Fincl Advisory Serv holds 0.14% or 13,199 shares. Rothschild & Company Asset Management Us Inc invested 1.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1.17 million are owned by Rnc Cap Mgmt Lc. Opus Invest Inc owns 1.45% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 136,000 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 0.8% stake. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.55% or 38,029 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 11.18 million shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 3.48 million shares. Flow Traders Us has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability has invested 2.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gateway Advisory Lc has 4,624 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, West Family has 1.62% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 120,000 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 1.36 million shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Home Depot & Merck – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Home Depot, Merck, Humana and Public Service Enterprise – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO), Amazon (AMZN), and When to Sell a Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple & Other Tech Giants Set to Beat Earnings This Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,971 shares to 8,023 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,100 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $233.73 million for 14.22 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 46,974 shares to 47,074 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO).