As Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Share Price Rose, Miller Investment Management LP Boosted Stake by $1.17 Million; Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Shares Declined While Penn Capital Management Co Lowered by $1.48 Million Its Position

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 41,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 203,740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48 million, down from 244,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.51. About 455,464 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 169.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 11,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The hedge fund held 18,380 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, up from 6,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $107.42. About 1.23M shares traded or 34.79% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnostics; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $158.48 million activity. $158.08 million worth of stock was bought by CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. on Friday, June 28.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Beacon Roofing Supply Appoints Thomas D. Schmitz as Chief Accounting Officer – Business Wire” on April 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Beacon Roofing (BECN) Q3 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: AbbVie, MGM and More – Benzinga” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply: A Value Gem With Upside Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bad Weather Dampens Outlook For Beacon Roofing – Benzinga” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold BECN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 61.83 million shares or 8.30% less from 67.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Df Dent & has invested 0.09% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Voya Invest Limited Liability accumulated 863,397 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Marathon Mgmt has 21,940 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Advsrs invested 0.1% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.01% or 159,501 shares. 3,812 were accumulated by Atria Investments Ltd Liability Company. 103,517 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Riverbridge Prtnrs Llc has 0.57% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 816,856 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 13,865 shares. Arcadia Management Mi stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Adage Cap Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.82 million shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.94M for 6.96 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 125,662 shares to 397,193 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 9,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Milacron Hldgs Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 15,511 shares. Prudential owns 126,655 shares. New York-based Pinnacle Limited has invested 0.03% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 9,472 shares stake. Moreover, Nomura has 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 6,700 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 69,511 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 4,216 are held by Fulton Retail Bank Na. Smithfield has 1,170 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Assetmark Inc holds 608 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Company accumulated 657,509 shares. Victory Cap Inc stated it has 3.19 million shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Freestone Capital Hldgs has 0.09% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).