As Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Share Price Rose, Coho Partners LTD Has Raised by $6.92 Million Its Position; John Bean Techs (JBT) Holder Noesis Capital Mangement Has Lowered Its Stake by $109.10 Million

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) by 88.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 68,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 145,911 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.86 million, up from 77,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $104.4. About 795,229 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in John Bean Techs Corp (JBT) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 4,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $594.00M, down from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in John Bean Techs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $112.23. About 244,220 shares traded or 38.14% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $293.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 2,510 shares to 185,651 shares, valued at $7.75 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 2.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.06 per share. JBT’s profit will be $34.52M for 25.74 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by John Bean Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 9 investors sold JBT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 31.74 million shares or 1.27% less from 32.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory owns 1,140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,225 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 6,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 36,269 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited owns 2,733 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Mirae Asset Glob Invests holds 0.55% or 665,608 shares. Comerica Comml Bank owns 46,048 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Parametric Port Assocs Lc accumulated 84,561 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has 0.01% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Commerce National Bank holds 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) or 4,197 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd holds 3,799 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability has 36,131 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 3,875 shares. Auxier Asset has 0.79% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 989,028 shares. Ww Asset has 0.05% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 23 were accumulated by Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Bb&T Securities Ltd reported 12,157 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Savings Bank accumulated 3,180 shares. Moreover, Westfield Cap Mgmt LP has 0.36% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 472,751 shares. Kentucky-based Argi Inv Serv Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Jag Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.13% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 11,108 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Inc reported 45,836 shares stake. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has 0.02% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Willingdon Wealth Management accumulated 20,310 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 146,914 shares.