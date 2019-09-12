As Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Market Value Rose, Uss Investment Management LTD Increased Position by $1.10 Million; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $764,586 as Stock Price Declined

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 114,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.63 million, up from 103,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $103.93. About 1.00 million shares traded or 8.38% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May lmpede STD Screening in Young Women; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 14,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 52,819 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 66,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 18.36M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio, a Indiana-based fund reported 126,829 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Management reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1.39M are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Hilltop Holdings Incorporated has invested 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kentucky-based Atlas Browninc has invested 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0.44% or 57.60 million shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Hawaii owns 95,837 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Co has 1.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First American Comml Bank has 0.73% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Welch And Forbes Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 413,456 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 514,340 shares. Proffitt And Goodson has 32,046 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Limited reported 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 55,153 are held by Hudock Capital Ltd Liability. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited holds 77,315 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 48,895 shares to 151,867 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (LGLV) by 8,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests owns 193,537 shares. Srb owns 4,885 shares. 5,977 were reported by Dean Cap Management. Adirondack stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 316,478 shares. Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Somerset Tru Co holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 17,011 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon invested 0.04% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Nwq Investment Management Communications Limited Company has invested 0.37% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 69,479 shares. 80,676 are owned by International Group Inc. Wesbanco Natl Bank Inc holds 4,820 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 8,390 shares. Schroder Investment Gru reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 3.19 million shares or 0.65% of the stock.