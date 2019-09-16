As Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Market Value Rose, Toronto Dominion Bank Has Boosted Stake; California Public Employees Retirement System Has Lowered Its Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Stake by $1.12 Million; Share Price Rose

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 4,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 98,712 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.05M, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $104.4. About 795,229 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnos; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) by 66.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 37,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 18,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $570,000, down from 55,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $451.01M market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 145,321 shares traded. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has declined 30.19% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical RRGB News: 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN 1Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 75C; 20/03/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is Two Weeks Away from Opening its Newest Restaurant in Texas; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Red Robin; 19/04/2018 – DJ Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRGB); 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Red Robin; 19/03/2018 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Saddles Up with Cowboy Ranch Tavern Double and The Grand Brie Burger; 16/05/2018 – Red Robin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q EPS 34c; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT REVENUE DECREASED 0.9%, USING CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 10,964 shares to 35,352 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 61,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,279 shares, and cut its stake in H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William & Il has 0% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Stellar Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 31,235 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 24,545 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Westfield Capital Co Ltd Partnership reported 472,751 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Ltd reported 13,213 shares stake. Dean Invest Assoc Ltd Liability Corp invested in 9,105 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Limited Liability Co owns 0.07% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 6,071 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 608 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 166 are held by Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc. Rhumbline Advisers reported 345,270 shares. Roberts Glore And Com Incorporated Il stated it has 13,023 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Conning has 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Moreover, Fil has 0.17% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 1.11M shares. Blackrock has 0.05% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.33 million activity. 203,336 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares with value of $5.28 million were bought by Vintage Capital Management LLC.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold RRGB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.76 million shares or 10.00% less from 15.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) for 76,560 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 360,198 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Sei Invests accumulated 31,358 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 5,249 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 232,040 shares. Whittier reported 145 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) for 24,200 shares. Art Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Maverick Cap invested in 44,650 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 8,519 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc owns 0.08% invested in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) for 228,854 shares. Nuveen Asset Llc accumulated 95,875 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Analysts await Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 237.50% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -121.36% negative EPS growth.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 218,169 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $217.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 13,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR).