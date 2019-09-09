As Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Market Valuation Rose, Toth Financial Advisory Decreased Holding by $777,860; Moon Capital Management Decreased Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake by $246.42 Million; Stock Value Rose

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 8,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 41,038 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 49,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $104.58. About 458,980 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnos; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 1,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 48,929 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 billion, down from 50,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $128.05. About 659,992 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $227.56 million for 15.20 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 727 shares to 8,997 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 76,350 shares. Btim reported 21,055 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.05% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 1,660 were reported by Rampart Investment Lc. Lowe Brockenbrough Communication invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). State Street Corporation has 6.39 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Seizert Ltd invested in 0.84% or 208,663 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 114,713 shares. Peapack Gladstone has 8,975 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.1% or 14,137 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Llc holds 5,133 shares. 3,042 were reported by Farmers And Merchants Investments. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Advisors Capital Limited invested in 0.21% or 36,661 shares.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1,120 shares to 26,249 shares, valued at $1.26B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Narwhal Mngmt holds 0.2% or 7,096 shares. Scotia Cap holds 0.07% or 43,596 shares in its portfolio. United Serv Automobile Association reported 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cryder Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 690,574 shares for 13.85% of their portfolio. 1,985 are held by Bamco. Advisory Alpha Ltd Company holds 0% or 31 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 5,055 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ironwood Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 96 shares. Assetmark holds 0.1% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 84,070 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 1,034 shares. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.28% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1,597 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.01% or 587 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 0.02% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $692.31M for 15.03 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.