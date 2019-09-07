As Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mackay Shields Has Decreased Its Holding by $710,042; Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Trimmed Lands End New (LE) Stake by $568,480; Market Valuation Declined

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 7,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 19,963 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 27,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 1.52M shares traded or 68.41% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnos; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 35,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.85% . The institutional investor held 664,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.29M market cap company. The stock increased 6.31% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 1.60M shares traded or 572.16% up from the average. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 22/03/2018 – LANDS END INC – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES ON A COMPARABLE 13-WEEK BASIS INCREASED 5.0%; 08/03/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – Firefighters on the scene of a blaze in the Whitewater area at Kannah Creek & Lands End Roads. At; 06/04/2018 – Lands’ End Execs Rewarded as Turnaround Progresses; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End Swings To Profit, As Revenue And Same-store Sales Rise — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Lands’ End Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Direct Segment Net Revenue Rose 14.3% to $455.6M; 16/05/2018 – Lands’ End Offers Personalized Swimsuit Fittings at KiIdeer Store; 01/05/2018 – Lands’ End and The Weather Channel Announce Mini Meteorologist Contest – Four Winners to Present Weather Forecast Live on Air; 16/05/2018 – Don’t Wait! Enter by Monday for the Chance to Win a Guest Spot on The Weather Channel; 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 50C (2 EST.)

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 23,570 shares to 46,035 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 0.04% stake. 200 are owned by Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability. Geode Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 2.19 million shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc holds 77,923 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 9,705 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 88 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Assets Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 15,000 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Security National Tru stated it has 11,013 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri owns 12,306 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Company invested in 0.1% or 14,137 shares. Sit Inv Assoc Inc accumulated 82,400 shares. Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Apg Asset Nv accumulated 44,999 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc owns 800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $230.84M for 15.15 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

