As Quest Diagnostic (DGX) Shares Rose, Cognios Capital Raised Holding by $3.43 Million; Dsam Partners Llp Maintains Position in Servicenow (NOW)

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostic Inc (DGX) by 925.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 33,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 37,582 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83M, up from 3,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $104.75. About 1.07M shares traded or 14.22% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May lmpede STD Screening in Young Women; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 25.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 15,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 79,266 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.76M, up from 63,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.92B market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $9.11 during the last trading session, reaching $266.48. About 1.89 million shares traded or 11.51% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 8,302 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Rothschild Prtnrs Llc holds 0.16% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 3,222 shares. Transamerica Financial Advisors holds 0.05% or 2,467 shares in its portfolio. Utd Advisers Llc has 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Uss Invest Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 114,200 shares. Adirondack Tru Com accumulated 27 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited has 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Andra Ap has 0.18% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 61,700 shares. Levin Strategies LP stated it has 34,760 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.03% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 4,407 shares. 3,248 are owned by Amica Mutual Communications. 10,503 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd. Fjarde Ap owns 33,315 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc reported 0.03% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $260.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corpcom Usd (NYSE:APC) by 14,714 shares to 11,570 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick &Company Inccom Npv (NYSE:MKC) by 3,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,577 shares, and cut its stake in Davita Inc Com (NYSE:DVA).

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 54,313 shares to 172,560 shares, valued at $15.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 122,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,849 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).