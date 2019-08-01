As Quanta Svcs (PWR) Stock Declined, Greenhaven Associates Increased Stake by $2.07 Million; As Visa Com Cl A (V) Shares Rose, Shareholder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Upped Position

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.16 million, up from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $35.62. About 2.98 million shares traded or 129.32% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 1,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 47,853 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, up from 45,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $179.71. About 6.80M shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp Incorporated holds 1.7% or 2.84 million shares. Peddock Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,760 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Villere St Denis J And Comm Lc reported 506,702 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Partnership invested in 0.43% or 84,924 shares. Lincoln Ltd invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Albion Fincl Ut reported 2.1% stake. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 1.99% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 157,055 were accumulated by Osterweis Cap Incorporated. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 49,001 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Fairview Capital Invest Mgmt Ltd Co owns 1,793 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wagner Bowman Management Corp has 0.47% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 12,635 shares. Shaker Invs Limited Liability Corp Oh holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 19,682 shares. New England Rech & invested in 2,862 shares. West Oak Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.61% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.