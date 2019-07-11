As Quanta Svcs (PWR) Shares Rose, Holder Sir Capital Management LP Lowered Position by $2.41 Million; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Price Rose, Lodestar Investment Counsel Upped Position by $14.26 Million

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 3846.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 81,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,589 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.66 million, up from 2,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $200.79. About 1.18M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 73.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 65,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,927 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, down from 89,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.57. About 756,140 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y

Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PWR’s profit will be $107.11 million for 12.36 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 2.33M shares to 2.66M shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 236,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 53,894 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 5,736 shares. Sirios Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.89% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 13.55 million shares. Roosevelt Group reported 0.99% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Crystal Rock Cap Management, Illinois-based fund reported 10,675 shares. Virginia-based Toth Advisory Corp has invested 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Fjarde Ap holds 0.13% or 61,133 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Inc Tx stated it has 3,101 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Benedict Fincl Advsr Inc reported 3,714 shares stake. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And has 43,894 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt reported 250 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 3,635 are owned by Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Liability Com. New York-based Kings Point Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Lomas Mngmt has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).