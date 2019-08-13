As Quanta Svcs (PWR) Shares Declined, Shareholder Greenhaven Associates Boosted Its Stake; Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Waters (WAT)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $205.83. About 590,321 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress including Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: Spring Brings Increased Right Whale Monitoring in New England Waters; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 27/03/2018 – GERMANY GRANTS NORD STREAM 2 BUILDING APPROVAL IN HOME WATERS; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 01/05/2018 – Waters Corporation Presentation at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:15 P.M. Waters, Maxine amendment (A002) modified by unanimous consent; 29/05/2018 – Waters DART QDa System with LivelD Software lnstantly Assesses Food Quality and Authenticity; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corporation to Invest $215 Million in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.16M, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 1.76 million shares traded or 25.98% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR)

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 73,375 shares to 8.54 million shares, valued at $353.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 31,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

