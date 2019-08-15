As Quanta Svcs (PWR) Shares Declined, Peconic Partners Lifted Stake; Ariel Investments Continues to Hold Holding in Fluor Corp. (FLR)

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp. (FLR) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 113,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.76 million, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 4.30M shares traded or 52.23% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 27/04/2018 – FLUOR – ITS JV PARTNERSHIP WITH JGC SELECTED AS A CONTRACTOR FOR LNG CANADA’S PROPOSED LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 01/05/2018 – Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 157,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 3.85M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.23 million, up from 3.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 1.18M shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Quanta Services (PWR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 55% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quanta Services Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quanta Services Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New (Put) by 84,159 shares to 400 shares, valued at $80,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,275 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fluor Stock Got Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fluor Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Forbes.com published: “The Bill To Green America’s Electricity Industry Is As Big As The Banking Bailout – Forbes” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brief Commentary On Fluor Corporation’s (NYSE:FLR) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tegna Inc. by 882,833 shares to 6.93M shares, valued at $97.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) by 1,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,644 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability reported 248,118 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Smithfield Communications holds 0% or 750 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.03% or 28,698 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 22,718 shares stake. Stevens Capital Management Lp reported 77,820 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The reported 0.01% stake. Stonebridge Mngmt reported 28,313 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Insur has 0.15% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 29,409 shares. 73,457 are held by Us Commercial Bank De. Schwerin Boyle Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Sun Life Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 237 shares. 17,654 are held by Wellington Management Group Llp. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 15,000 shares.