As Quanta Svcs (PWR) Share Price Declined, Greenhaven Associates Raised Position by $2.07 Million; As Abbvie Com (ABBV) Valuation Declined, Holder Winch Advisory Services Has Trimmed by $385,120 Its Holding

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.16 million, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.92% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.57. About 1.02 million shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B

Winch Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 92.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc sold 4,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 410 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33,000, down from 5,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.89. About 4.51 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Strategic acquisitions for Quanta Services – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Quanta Services Selected for the Wataynikaneyap Transmission Project – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Quanta Services (PWR) Announces Strategic Acquisitions – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 352,900 shares to 32.44 million shares, valued at $284.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Lc has invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Savant Ltd Co reported 0.96% stake. Us Bancorp De stated it has 3.14M shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bb&T invested 0.75% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The California-based Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd Com has invested 3.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.34% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 95.19 million shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Com stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Factory Mutual Insur invested 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Garland Capital Mngmt Inc holds 59,175 shares or 3.31% of its portfolio. Oarsman Cap has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Leuthold Llc accumulated 57,089 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Management holds 1.65% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 31,552 shares. Bancorp Of America De has 14.91M shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 120.84M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69 million and $180.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Materials Alph Etf (FXZ) by 102,504 shares to 103,035 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 71,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (NYSE:EOG).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.