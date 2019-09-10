As Quanta Svcs (PWR) Market Value Declined, Alpha Windward Decreased by $505,440 Its Holding; Broadview Advisors Lowered Chuys Hldgs (CHUY) Stake by $4.23 Million

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chuys Hldgs Inc (CHUY) by 43.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 192,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.25% . The institutional investor held 251,333 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, down from 443,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chuys Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $427.73 million market cap company. It closed at $25.29 lastly. It is down 26.32% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CHUY News: 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (NET OF TENANT IMPROVEMENT ALLOWANCES) OF $30.0 MLN TO $40.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 1Q EPS 19c; 24/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Date and 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings: Sharon Russell Resigns as Chief Administrative Officer and Secretary, Will Retire From Company in August; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS SEES FY EPS $1.12 TO $1.16, EST. $1.22; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $93.9M, EST. $94.6M; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys 1.4% of Chuy’s Holdings; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chuy’s Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHUY)

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 96.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 14,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 516 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 14,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.89% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 2.28 million shares traded or 79.21% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CHUY shares while 29 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.05 million shares or 3.20% more from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broadview Ltd Co accumulated 251,333 shares. The California-based Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.28% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 25,633 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 10,527 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt has 265,233 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 63,939 shares. Connors Investor Ser Incorporated stated it has 9,000 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 3,122 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 100 shares. Moreover, Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) for 196,074 shares. First Advsrs Lp has invested 0% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Clearbridge Ltd reported 0.01% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). 570 were reported by Assetmark Inc. 12,700 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Company.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 36,723 shares to 198,573 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 7,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

More notable recent Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Domino’s Partners Rad Power Bikes, Boosts Delivery Services – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “7 Top Texas Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “High Costs & Weak Comps to Mar Papa John’s (PZZA) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors look for sizzle in restaurant sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. CHUY’s profit will be $3.55 million for 30.11 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Chuy's Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quanta Services Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Uber Cannibal Stocks Underperform but Continue to Buy Back Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Quanta Services (PWR) Announces Strategic Acquisitions – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 55% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8,101 shares to 8,854 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 13,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,737 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).