As Quanta Svcs (PWR) Market Valuation Declined, Nwq Investment Management Company Has Upped by $4.34 Million Its Position; As Trupanion (TRUP) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Hamilton Lane Advisors Decreased Stake

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 117,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.27 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 1.09 million shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 21,267 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 31,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.80% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 931,419 shares traded or 316.00% up from the average. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 257,234 shares to 875,659 shares, valued at $31.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 1.48 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07M shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc.