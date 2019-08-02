As Quanta Svcs (PWR) Market Valuation Declined, Greenhaven Associates Boosted Position; First Quadrant LP Has Lowered Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $490,789 as Valuation Rose

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.16 million, up from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 2.52 million shares traded or 87.80% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table)

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 1,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 63,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.81M, down from 65,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $248.2. About 1.30M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58B for 16.46 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,372 shares to 35,063 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 8,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Republic Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 9,732 shares. C Worldwide Gp Holdings A S holds 0.46% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 145,620 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 248 shares. 571 are held by Columbia Asset Management. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp holds 2.13% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 27,970 shares. Swedbank has 1.68% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1,303 were reported by Lesa Sroufe Com. Citigroup owns 1.17 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Ranger Mgmt LP has 350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co invested in 0.14% or 129,981 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus has 0.24% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 102,994 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Com holds 0.54% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 56,130 shares. 11,046 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth. Colonial Trust Advsrs invested in 45,545 shares.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 58,500 shares to 6.84M shares, valued at $191.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 31,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Airbus Group Nv (Eadsy) (EADSY).

