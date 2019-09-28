As Quanta Services (PWR) Stock Price Declined, Neville Rodie & Shaw Increased Position by $606,100; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Valuation Rose, Healthcor Management LP Trimmed by $86.42 Million Its Position

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 15,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 220,190 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.41M, up from 204,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.77. About 1.51 million shares traded or 15.09% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 60.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 890,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 578,300 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.32 million, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 2.86M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $944.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 59,009 shares to 515,197 shares, valued at $39.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,553 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 174,410 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $63.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 249,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 20.96 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings.