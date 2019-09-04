As Quanex Building Products (NX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Cooke & Bieler LP Cut Its Position by $6.11 Million; Netflix (NFLX) Holding Raised by Glynn Capital Management Llc

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $289.29. About 3.25 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 26/03/2018 – Vulture: Netflix Orders More Queer Eye and Nailed It As Its Unscripted Push Continues; 29/03/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: On Netflix, a Growing Wave of Shows for and About Teenagers; 10/04/2018 – New Digital TV Network AKC.TV Airs 24/7 Content For Dog Lovers; 22/03/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in April; 09/05/2018 – Netflix Presenting at Conference May 14; 17/04/2018 – Cash Burn ‘Not a Concern’ for Netflix, Says Helfstein (Video); 16/04/2018 – Netflix Proves It Can Raise Prices Without Losing Customers; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Quanex Building Products (NX) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 407,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 2.20M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.92M, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Quanex Building Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $558.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 138,603 shares traded. Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) has risen 8.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanex Building Products Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NX); 05/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products’ Swings to a Profit, Net Sales Drop Slightly; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $191.7 MLN VS $195.1 MLN; 05/03/2018 Quanex Building Products 1Q EPS 14c; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.04; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Quanex Building; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND EXPECT A “STRONG” SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 10.0C; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.14

Analysts await Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) to report earnings on September, 5 after the close. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NX’s profit will be $11.92 million for 11.71 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Quanex Building Products Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.47% EPS growth.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gates Industrial Corporation P by 77,730 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $28.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 18,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY).

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Appfolio Inc. by 14,339 shares to 252,936 shares, valued at $20.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc. by 89,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,396 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

