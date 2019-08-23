As Qualys (QLYS) Valuation Declined, Boston Advisors Has Raised by $1.48 Million Its Holding; Ithaka Group Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $5.14 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 43,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 321,999 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.98 million, up from 278,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 81.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 18,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 40,188 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, up from 22,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 177,498 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform; 23/04/2018 – DJ Qualys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QLYS); 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C; 26/03/2018 – QUALYS NAMES NICOLAS CHAILLAN FEDERAL CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND CLOUD ASSETS; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement has 52,170 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Automobile Association holds 47,642 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bridgecreek Limited Liability stated it has 0.88% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Geode Capital Lc invested in 416,186 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications owns 1,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Alkeon Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 503,519 shares. Fmr Ltd stated it has 110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Group Inc has 0% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 9,596 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 245,375 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 1,250 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 1,708 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.03% or 380,015 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.02% or 16,300 shares.

More notable recent Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualys, Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Qualys (QLYS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Capital One, Fortinet, CyberArk, Qualys and FireEye – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualys, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualys: Valuation Seems Right For The Time Being – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New Com (NYSE:UGI) by 6,950 shares to 6,393 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Com (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,543 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 31,961 shares to 98,477 shares, valued at $16.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,520 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).