As Qualys (QLYS) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Us Bancorp De Upped Stake; Apple Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) Holding Maintained by Beck Capital Management Llc

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) by 115.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 2,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 5,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $976,000, up from 2,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Apple is reportedly working on a redesign of its iPhone. via @cnbctech; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones. via @cnbctech; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 23/04/2018 – EU investigators to investigate Apple’s bid for Shazam; 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple; 12/03/2018 – Apple purchased a service named Texture on Monday

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 13.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 4,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 35,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 31,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.99. About 279,412 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tegean Management Limited Liability Company invested in 3.23% or 25,000 shares. Beech Hill Advisors holds 4.36% or 37,183 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.18% or 20,273 shares. Albert D Mason stated it has 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Somerset reported 25,907 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Com holds 1.62% or 25,118 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company owns 3.44 million shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Drw Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 1,318 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smithfield reported 46,509 shares stake. Sabal Trust Communications reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Trust Na holds 71,676 shares or 2.83% of its portfolio. Blackhill Incorporated invested in 70,457 shares. Becker Capital reported 429,477 shares. Tower Bridge has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Uss Invest Mgmt Limited holds 870,573 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 18,298 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.36 million shares. 22 are owned by Hanseatic Mngmt. Shell Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Intrust Fincl Bank Na stated it has 7,416 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% or 24,700 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Llc stated it has 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 245,375 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 1,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 139,157 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) or 380,015 shares. 132,831 are held by Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Com. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.02% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 32,613 shares to 134,229 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndam Hotels Resorts Inc by 16,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,404 shares, and cut its stake in Cnooc Ltd A D R (NYSE:CEO).