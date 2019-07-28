As Qualys (QLYS) Stock Rose, Navellier & Associates Boosted Its Stake by $1.95 Million; Annex Advisory Services Maintains Holding in At&T (T)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Qualys Inc. (QLYS) by 505.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 23,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,436 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Qualys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $91.45. About 285,452 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has risen 14.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 26/03/2018 – QUALYS NAMES NICOLAS CHAILLAN FEDERAL CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89 million shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$237.3 BLN; 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT; 20/03/2018 – DoJ trial to block AT&T takeover of Time Warner is test case for US deals; 22/03/2018 – AT&T Would Use Time Warner as a `Weapon,’ Justice Dept. Says; 16/03/2018 – CMO Today: DOJ v. AT&T Approaches; Rihanna Slams Snap Over Ad; NFL CMO To Leave; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: AT&T reportedly launching $15-per-month streaming bundle with no sports

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.79 million activity. Hank Jeffrey P sold $1.06M worth of stock or 11,250 shares. POSEY BRUCE K had sold 2,000 shares worth $187,152. $407,188 worth of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) was sold by Thakar Sumedh S.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,702 shares to 30,863 shares, valued at $8.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 229,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,195 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp. (NYSE:HEI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Smith Asset Grp Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Champlain Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Brown Advisory holds 0% or 15,261 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 3,768 shares. 22,266 were reported by Manufacturers Life Company The. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 0.01% stake. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 972 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) or 188,878 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 40,071 shares. Moreover, Ser Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Macquarie Gru Limited holds 5,000 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.08% or 9,303 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Com invested in 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). First Republic Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 15,640 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital Management reported 0.93% stake. Stock Yards National Bank And Tru reported 1.57% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). M Secs reported 132,923 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0.57% stake. Ameritas Inv Prtn stated it has 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Brandywine Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.18% or 5.45M shares. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability, Washington-based fund reported 14,700 shares. Hourglass Limited Com reported 2.6% stake. Fifth Third Financial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 3.08M shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation accumulated 36,852 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Fiduciary Finance Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 84,692 shares. Harvey Cap Mngmt invested 4.95% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Eagle Asset Mgmt invested 0.54% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). East Coast Asset Limited Liability holds 7,168 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 4.77M shares.