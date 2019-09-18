As Qualys (QLYS) Stock Price Declined, Bank Of New York Mellon Has Cut Its Holding by $10.51 Million; Psagot Investment House LTD Position In Bank Amer (BAC) Was Has Increased

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 66.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 263,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 661,813 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.19M, up from 398,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 48.49M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 23/03/2018 – A.G. SCHNEIDERMAN REPORTS $42M SETTLEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 08/05/2018 – Allergan Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 21/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS SELL ROMANIA 2023 USD BOND ON ETF OUTFLOWS RISK; 18/04/2018 – BAML names new head of EMEA business; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 07/03/2018 – Bank of America: Hispanic Small Business Owners Set Sights on Significant Growth in 2018 and Beyond; 27/04/2018 – NSD: (INTR) Notification on Corporate Action “Interest Payment” – BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION VAR 05/02/26 (bonds US06051GHB86); 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 23.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 120,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 385,165 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.54 million, down from 505,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $78.65. About 138,848 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norris Perne French Llp Mi reported 7,666 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Augustine Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.48% or 24,216 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Limited Co reported 49,754 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 10,392 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7,115 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 1.32 million shares or 3.45% of its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 18,378 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1,645 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc holds 0.72% or 18,223 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Limited Company Pa invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Management LP holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 140,363 shares. B Riley Wealth reported 34,878 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Berkshire Hathaway invested in 12.92% or 927.25M shares. Navellier And Associates Inc stated it has 14,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big impairment charge at BofA – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant(Ctsh) (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 32,754 shares to 7,200 shares, valued at $456,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,730 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Compan(Tjx) (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $14.91 million for 51.74 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold QLYS shares while 72 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 30.90 million shares or 2.18% less from 31.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0% or 21,083 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 40,835 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0.02% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 15,285 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bamco Inc New York has 0.1% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Brown Brothers Harriman Com holds 1,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 22,465 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Communication Na accumulated 187 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 0.01% stake. 20,311 were accumulated by Advsrs Asset. Prudential Financial has invested 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Congress Asset Management Ma has 975,050 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

More notable recent Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Qualys Shares Are Crashing Today – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At Qualys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:QLYS) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualys (QLYS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualys Counts On Acquisitions For Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $366.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) by 62,894 shares to 577,343 shares, valued at $30.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nevro Corp by 53,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 502,248 shares, and has risen its stake in American Woodmark Corp (NASDAQ:AMWD).