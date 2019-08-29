As Qualys (QLYS) Stock Declined, Navellier & Associates Has Lifted by $1.95 Million Its Position; As Tesla (TSLA) Stock Value Rose, Jasper Ridge Partners LP Trimmed Stake

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $6.61 during the last trading session, reaching $222.2. About 2.75 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 29/03/2018 – Tesla issues its largest recall ever over faulty Model S steering; 10/05/2018 – Panasonic executives reportedly cautious about future Tesla commitments; 16/05/2018 – U.S. safety agency sends team to investigate Tesla crash; 30/05/2018 – Fix by Tesla Remedies a Model 3 Flaw, and Changes a Review; 01/05/2018 – Elon Musk will have to answer for Tesla’s Model 3 production woes on Wednesday’s earnings call; 29/03/2018 – This is a ‘critical time’ for Tesla, says Moody’s analyst who downgraded its credit rating; 16/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS IS HAVING A PLANNED DOWNTIME ON ITS MODEL 3 PRODUCTION – TESLA SPOKESPERSON; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Tesla’s Corporate Family Rating To B3, Senior Notes To Caa1. Outlook Is Negative; 18/05/2018 – Mercedes-Benz to make Tesla-rivalling electric compact car; 14/03/2018 – Tesla employees say automaker is churning out a high volume of flawed parts requiring costly rework

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Qualys Inc. (QLYS) by 505.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 23,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The hedge fund held 28,436 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Qualys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $81.32. About 69,988 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 21,765 shares to 43,183 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 6,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. Another trade for 360 shares valued at $79,816 was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen. On Thursday, May 2 the insider Musk Elon bought $25.00M.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc. by 30,788 shares to 11,370 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 12,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 843 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

