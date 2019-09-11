As Qualys (QLYS) Stock Declined, Eagle Asset Management Increased by $2.87 Million Its Stake; Alaska Air Group (ALK) Market Value Rose While U S Global Investors Lifted Its Stake

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 50,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 107,188 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 56,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 634,780 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 03/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Elects Facebook Executive Susan Li to Board; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR EXECUTIVES COMMENT AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – Facebook Executive Susan Li Brings Innovation, Digital Media, and Finance Experience to Alaska Air Group Board; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Change Does Not Apply to Policy for Traditional Service Animals; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 2018 Capacity Up About 7.5%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Load Factor 84.3% Vs. 86.6%; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share; 24/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines merged with Virgin America in December 2016; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Airlines and Aer Lingus team up to give Mileage Plan members more flights to Europe

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 25.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 34,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 172,166 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.25M, up from 137,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $80.42. About 264,203 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Qualys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QLYS); 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 6,023 shares to 9,450 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 170,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raging Ltd Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 108,500 shares. 7,465 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 6,500 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 32,228 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 188 shares. Cibc Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Ameritas Prtn has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) owns 6,151 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Contravisory Invest Management holds 4,796 shares. Franklin Res, a California-based fund reported 3.25M shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 292 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp invested in 744,395 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 7,198 shares. Zeke Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 5,555 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.25% or 1.95 million shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6,644 shares to 122,724 shares, valued at $70.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 175,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,633 shares, and cut its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM).

