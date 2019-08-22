As Qualys (QLYS) Shares Declined, Holder Ranger Investment Management LP Trimmed by $5.54 Million Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Jrm Investment Counsel Lifted Stake by $374,787

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,352 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 31,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 21.56 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s WWDC event will begin June 4, the company said Tuesday; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Financial and Federal 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 23/04/2018 – Apple Hires Samsung Executive to Lead South Korea Business

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 67,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 457,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.86 million, down from 525,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $84.16. About 182,146 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees 2Q Rev $66.8M-$67.3M; 26/03/2018 – QUALYS NAMES NICOLAS CHAILLAN FEDERAL CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 195,958 shares. Jones Lllp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Basswood Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 15,296 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 3.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trust Department Mb Fincl Bank N A holds 1.74% or 74,793 shares. Essex Fincl Svcs has 62,661 shares for 3.6% of their portfolio. Johnson Fin Gru owns 86,315 shares. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Raymond James & Associates holds 1.48% or 5.15M shares in its portfolio. Halsey Associates Incorporated Ct accumulated 136,657 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 1.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 306,883 shares. 31,894 are held by Capital Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Koshinski Asset Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 46,631 shares. First Utd National Bank & Trust owns 14,368 shares. Moreover, Hm Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 98,650 shares to 393,684 shares, valued at $22.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth In (IWO) by 17,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

