As Qualys (QLYS) Shares Declined, Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Lifted Position by $694,950; Cortina Asset Management Holding in Materialise Nv Sponsored Ads (MTLS) Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 8,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 49,960 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, up from 41,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $80.17. About 97,974 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/03/2018 – QUALYS NAMES NICOLAS CHAILLAN FEDERAL CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees 2Q Rev $66.8M-$67.3M

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Materialise Nv Sponsored Ads (MTLS) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 24,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.40% . The institutional investor held 337,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, down from 362,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Materialise Nv Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 15,434 shares traded. Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has risen 52.08% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MTLS News: 09/05/2018 – BOJ SUMMARY: ONE IDEA COULD BE FOR BOJ, GOVT TO TAKE COORDINATED ACTION IF RISKS HAMPERING ACHIEVEMENT OF PRICE GOAL MATERIALISE; 04/05/2018 – MATERIALISE NV – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 06/03/2018 MATERIALISE NV QTRLY NET PROFIT 0.03 EUR PER DILUTED SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q EPS 4c; 23/05/2018 – MAGSEIS ASA MSEIS.OL – COMPANY INFORMS THAT REFERENCED LOI WILL NOT MATERIALISE IN A SERVICE CONTRACT; 13/03/2018 – OMV CEO SAYS WOULD NOT REWRITE STRATEGY IF NORDSTREAM 2 DIDN’T MATERIALISE; 04/05/2018 – Materialise 1Q EPS $0.00; 26/03/2018 – materialise nv | mimics inprint | K173619 | 03/21/2018 |; 20/04/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC – “RB 2.0 IS EMBEDDING WELL” AND EXPECT TO SEE BENEFITS CONTINUE TO MATERIALISE; 04/05/2018 – MATERIALISE NV – ON TRACK TO MEET FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 21,980 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% or 64,955 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag holds 0.02% or 4,608 shares. Bamco New York holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 430,000 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Intl Grp stated it has 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Ranger Mngmt Lp invested in 2.74% or 457,544 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 2,375 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 0.02% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 11,414 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 25,985 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 2,200 shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.08% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 52,271 shares. Goodman Financial reported 3.62% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Trust Emerg Mkt Etf (DEM) by 7,000 shares to 173,975 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,749 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 183,723 shares to 269,761 shares, valued at $13.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 80,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR).

