As Qualys (QLYS) Share Price Declined, Sit Investment Associates Increased Its Stake by $591,600; Nomura Holdings Has Decreased Position in Equinix (EQIX) by $755,985

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 1,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 15,540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85 million, down from 17,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $9.06 during the last trading session, reaching $537.5. About 296,241 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 30.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 28,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 21,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $80.57. About 260,342 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND CLOUD ASSETS; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold QLYS shares while 72 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 30.90 million shares or 2.18% less from 31.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Lc holds 0% or 3,191 shares. Hrt Lc reported 9,993 shares. 12,492 are owned by Alps Advsrs. Moreover, Pictet Asset Ltd has 0.08% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Natixis has invested 0.02% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Citigroup accumulated 36,077 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 188,050 shares. Prudential Financial holds 56,314 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny owns 10,846 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability reported 0.24% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Captrust Financial Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 2,085 shares. Champlain Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 624,185 shares. Moreover, Diversified Tru Company has 0.01% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 2,575 shares. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Cibc Asset Management reported 2,635 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) by 32,250 shares to 247,657 shares, valued at $15.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reinsurance Group Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 9,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,215 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Shares (Call) (GLD) by 559,700 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $143.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Select Sect Spdr (Put) (XLI) by 74,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).