As Qualys (QLYS) Market Value Rose, Capital Fund Management Sa Has Lifted Stake by $376,544; Hyman Charles D Trimmed Its Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $1.17 Million as Stock Value Declined

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 24,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 153,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 22.07 million shares traded or 18.87% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Noninterest Income $12.24B; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Has Faced Regulatory Sanctions Related to Risk Management and Controls; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo admits it collected fee rebates that should have been given to a public pension fund; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Preliminary Results Subject to Change Because of Talks With CFPB, OCC Over Compliance Risk Management Program; 13/04/2018 – More Wells Fargo Advisors Jump Ship — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – MULVANEY DECLINES TO COMMENT ON REPORTS OF WELLS FARGO PENALTY; 26/04/2018 – Sensata Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO defends pay; calls U.S. Senator Warren’s criticism ‘inappropriate’; 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Scandals Hurt Its Retirement Business — Barrons.com

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 4,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 30,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $88.54. About 204,740 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has risen 14.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees 2Q Rev $66.8M-$67.3M; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “BofA’s Cathy Bessant reportedly in talks with Wells Fargo for CEO job – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “Financial Sector ETFs Under the Spotlight with Big Bank Earnings This Week – ETF Trends” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman, State Street, U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo make capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29 million and $972.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,592 shares to 104,172 shares, valued at $12.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $1.79 million activity. POSEY BRUCE K also sold $187,152 worth of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) shares. Thakar Sumedh S had sold 4,304 shares worth $407,188. The insider Hank Jeffrey P sold $1.06M.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 482,400 shares to 504,800 shares, valued at $16.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (Call) (NYSE:ABBV) by 195,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,000 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.