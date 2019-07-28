As Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder West Oak Capital Trimmed Stake; Horseman Capital Management LTD Boosted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $585,800

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – “There are a lot of people that haven’t been through many things in this youthful industry,” notes Timothy Parton, a portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan; 30/03/2018 – JPMorgan $8 Billion Jury Loss to Widow Faces Massive Reduction; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 22/03/2018 – US News: JPMorgan Mulls Spin-Off of Blockchain Project Quorum; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 18/05/2018 – SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG SLHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 370 FROM SFR 350; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 1250 FROM DKK 1215

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm comes under pressure on legal disputes; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 12/03/2018 – President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM WILL DELAY ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS “BROADCOM’S CLAIMS THAT THE CFIUS INQUIRY WAS A SURPRISE TO THEM HAS NO BASIS IN FACT”; 08/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters); 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QCT REVENUES OF $$3,897 MLN VS $3,676 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in jeopardy, and it might have to abandon bid and come back later; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP TALKS QUALCOMM WITH HUNTER DURING SAN DIEGO VISIT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 4,300 shares to 22,800 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,900 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. $194,242 worth of stock was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40M was made by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29.